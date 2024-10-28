Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie a Deux is still fighting the odds and has finally reached a major milestone at the global box office. Joker 2 experienced a harsh drop in the overseas markets, and with the release of Venom 3, it has been further affected. This is a lost cause at the box office, and there is hardly any chance it will recover and start doing well. In the next month, a couple of more big-budget films will be released, and then it will be game over for this Todd Phillips directorial.

Joker 2 had a reported budget between $190 million and $200 million. It was one of the most anticipated comic book films of the year after Deadpool & Wolverine. It is underperforming at the cinemas, and seeing that the makers have decided on an early digital release for the film. It has also created history by getting a D on CinemaScore, the lowest in the history of comic book movies.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker 2 grossed $3.8 million on its fourth weekend at the overseas box office. It experienced a harsh drop of 74.1% from last weekend, and with that, Joker: Folie a Deux has reached a $143.3 million international cume. It played across 78 markets. This is disappointing indeed but look at the silver lining. This collection finally helped the film reach the $200 million mark worldwide.

Joker 2 collected $57.8 million in the US so far. It collected less than a million on its 4th weekend at the US box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it only grossed $600K this weekend. Allied with the $143.3 million overseas cume, Joker: Folie a Deux’s global box office collection has reached $201.1 million. It is reportedly eyeing a $205 million-$210 million global run.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga‘s musical psychological thriller is set to arrive on PVOD on digital platforms. It was released in the theatres on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Kung Fu Panda Franchise Films At The Worldwide Box Office: The Highest-Grossing Installment Leads By Over 27% More Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News