Lady Gaga is a multi-faceted woman who likes to experiment in her life. She is a renowned personality in the world of music, and she has also proved her acting chops in various movies. However, her latest release, Joker 2, has not received the desired reaction at the cinemas. It was released last week and is on track to be a big box-office dud. Before Joker: Folie a Deux, she has also appeared in a few other movies, the most notable being A Star is Born. Today, we are looking at the debut weekend collections of the songstress’ feature films. Keep scrolling for more.

Joker 2 opened with the worst-ever score for any comic book movie on CinemaScore. Its reception is completely different from its predecessor. It has collected more than 60% less than the 2019 film, and it is lower than what Morbius, The Flash, and The Marvels earned on their debut weekend at the North American box office.

According to a Deadline report, Lady Gaga said that Joker 2 characters express themselves through songs, as dialogues are not always enough. She said, “I think the way that we approach music in this film was very special and extremely nuanced. I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is actually a musical; in a lot of ways, it’s very different…The way that music is used is to really give the characters a way to express what they mean to say because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough.” People were thrilled when Gaga joined the cast Harley Quinn but her star power has also failed to help this sinking ship.

Before Joker 2, Lady Gaga appeared in movies including Machete Kills, House of Gucci, and A Star is Born. She became the first woman artist to receive an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy in the same year for A Star is Born for the song Shallow. Now, let’s check out the debut weekend collections of the Poker Face singer.

4. Machete Kills (2013) – $3.83 million

3. House of Gucci (2021) – $14.42 million

2. Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) – $37.67 million

A Star Is Born (2018) – $42.90 million

Joker 2, starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, was released on October 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

