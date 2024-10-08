Despicable Me 4 will not let go so easily! Despite being released in the theatres a few months back, other movies are coming and going, and its digital release keeps earning significant amounts to stay in the game. It has now beaten Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to achieve an exciting feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Multiverse of Madness was released in 2022, and it was the sequel to the 2016 MCU flick Doctor Strange. It is one of the most expensive films, having collected over 4.8 times the production budget. The 2022 superhero movie is part of the MCU’s multiverse saga, which received positive reviews from critics. Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong reprised their roles as Stephen Strange and Wong. Elizabeth Olsen also appeared as Scarlett Witch in it and was the film’s main villain. Saimi Raimi directed, and as per reports, he will return to direct the 3rd installment.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Despicable Me 4 has beaten Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the 10th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office post-COVID. The Illumination creation collected a solid $3.1 million on its sixteenth weekend from the overseas markets. The movie experienced a dip of only 20.5% from last weekend, and now it stands at a $597.4 million international cume over 82 markets.

At the North American box office, Despicable Me 4 has grossed an impressive $361 million so far and is probably still counting. Adding the US and overseas cume, the film’s global collection is $958.4 million against a production budget of $100 million. Meanwhile, the Marvel biggie Doctor Strange 2 collected $955.77 million globally in its lifetime run. Despicable Me 4 is now the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID.

Despicable Me 4, released on July 3, is currently the third highest-grossing movie of the year behind Inside Out 2’s $1.69 billion and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $1.33 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

