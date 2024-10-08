Deadpool & Wolverine came in and conquered the cinemas this year. It was one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of the year, and it was worth it. The Marvel movie was special for many reasons to the fans and is still holding its ground in the theatres despite being released on digital platforms on VOD. It has also reportedly achieved great results regarding VOD viewership and has beaten last year’s Oppenheimer and Barbie. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise and the first R-rated movie in MCU. Directed by Shawn Levy, it marked the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan and introduced Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant. The multiple cameos and flawlessly synchronized action sequences made this movie a massive success at the box office. It is the biggest R-rated movie and the second-biggest movie of this year.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on the digital platforms as VOD after over two months. The free streaming date has not yet been revealed. Now, according to Samba TV’s report, the Marvel movie achieved 597K views in US households. It has beaten two of the highest-grossing films of 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer. The report stated that the movie earned the views in the first six days.

The Marvel movie has received 53% higher than the six-day VOD viewership of Oppenheimer and 64% above Barbie‘s debut viewership. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine was released on the digital platforms on VOD on October 1. It will eventually arrive on Disney+.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Box Office Reception-

Shawn Levy-directed Marvel biggie collected $211.43 million in the United States on its debut weekend. It is still churning in decent numbers and has reached a $633.89 million cume in North America. At the international box office, the movie raked in $697.79 million; with that, the global collection stands at $1.33 billion. It is currently the 21st highest-grossing movie of all time.

At the North American box office, it is less than $3 million away from Barbie’s lifetime run. If it achieves that number, Deadpool 3 will be the 12th biggest movie of all time in the US. Barbie stands at $636.23 million, and Deadpool & Wolverine collected $633.89 million.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker Vs Joker 2 Box Office (North America): The Sequel Collected Over 58% Less Than The Predecessor On Its Debut Weekend & Is Trailing Behind In Other Aspects!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News