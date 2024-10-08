The box office actuals for this weekend are here, and it is looking worse than before for Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie a Deux. Even Lady Gaga and her stellar voice could not save Joker 2 from having a dismal opening. The musical has collected less than Morbius’ debut weekend collections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Morbius is part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe and a Marvel character. It is also a comic book movie that underperformed at the box office. But it seems the 2024 DC movie is worse than that. It featured Jared Leto in the titular role, who coincidentally also played the character of Joker in Suicide Squad in 2016. It was also a box office flop. The 2022 comic book movie was subjected to internet memes, and Leto won the Golden Raspberry Awards for the category Worst Actor.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Joker 2 only managed to earn $37.7 million on its 3-day debut weekend. It is not only more than two times lower than the original movie’s collection but is also lower than Jared Leto starrer Morbius. The OG film collected $96 million. The Flash and The Marvels and this 2022 movie are some of the lowest-earning comic book movies in the past few years, and Joaquin Phoenix’s crime drama has beaten them all.

For the unversed, Morbius collected $39 million only on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. The report also mentioned The Flash and The Marvels’ collections, and according to that, Ezra Miller’s movie clocked in $55 million and Brie Larson’s $46.1 million.

Joaquin Phoenix’s movie collected $7 million from Monday+Thursday previews, $13.3 million from pure Friday, taking the release day number to $20.3 million including the previews, 11.3 million on Saturday, and $6.1 million on Sunday. Overseas, the numbers are not so thrilling, as it collected only $77 million, taking the global collection to a sad $114.67 million.

Meanwhile, Morbius collected $73.86 million in the US and $93.59 million overseas in its lifetime, for a total worldwide collection of $167.46 million. We hope Joker 2 does not suffer the same fate as Morbius.

Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was released in the US on October 4.

