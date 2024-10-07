Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on its way to dethroning Batman as Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s highest-grossing film. It has crossed a significant milestone on its fifth weekend due to its winning numbers at the box office. The movie has collected four times the estimated budget. It is also close to beating Will Smith-led Bad Boys: Ride or Die, aka Bad Boys 4, at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s buddy cop action comedy was released in June of this year, and the industry was skeptical about it. But Bad Boys 4 crushed their expectations and earned significantly more than that. It was the sequel to the third film, which came out in 2020, but owing to the Oscar controversy, people doubted the film’s reception at the cinemas. But Will is a global star, and his star power was proven by the film’s success. It is currently the 7th highest-grossing film of the year. However, it might soon lose that title to Michael Keaton’s gothic horror comedy.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Jenna Ortega’s movie collected a decent $8.2 million on the 5th weekend from the overseas markets. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experienced a dip of only 39.7%, playing across over 76 locations. The movie reached $137.1 million at the international box office. Meanwhile, the movie has been doing pretty well in North America because of the negative word-of-mouth for Joker 2. It has occupied the 3rd spot on the domestic chart after its 5th weekend. This weekend, it collected $10.3 million, taking the domestic cume to $265.5 million.

Adding the domestic cume to the film’s overseas collection of $137.1 million, its global numbers proudly crossed the $400 million mark. This Tim Burton directorial stands at $402.6 million. It is eyeing to collect $440-$460 million globally. Meanwhile, Bad Boys 4, also known as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, collected an impressive $404.20 million in its lifetime. Hence, Michael Keaton’s movie is less than $2 million away from beating the Will Smith starrer and becoming the 7th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also close to beating Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s Batman, which earned $411.56 million in its lifetime. The latest movie is expected to beat that as well soon, probably by this weekend, and become the director-actor duo’s biggest movie.

It was released in the US on September 6 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

