Tom Hanks is a prestigious and renowned actor worldwide. For his upcoming film, Here, he has once again united with Robert Zemeckis, the maker of Forrest Gump and Cast Away. The movie will also reunite him with Robin Wright. It is set to be released in November, but ahead of that, let’s check out the last five films of the global star at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

He is the fourth highest-grossing American actor globally. According to The Numbers, he has appeared as a leading actor in around forty-nine movies. The actor’s worldwide aggregate box office is a jaw-dropping $9.26 billion. The veteran actor has won two Oscars—for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia—out of six nominations in the Leading Role category. He has established his versatility across genres, from romance to drama and comedy.

Some of his most memorable movies apart from Forrest Gump and Cast Away are Sleepless in Seattle, The Green Mile, Catch Me If You Can, Philadelphia [won his first Oscar for this movie], The Terminal, and more. He has been swaying us with his performances for decades and has many more tricks up his sleeves. His upcoming movie Here is also a slice-of-life story with a unique concept.

There is still some time before it releases in the theatres, so let’s take a look at Tom Hanks’ last five films at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

5. Asteroid City (2023) – $53.85 million

4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) – $67.92 million

3. A Man Called Otto (2022) – $113.36 million

2. The Post (2017) – $193.76 million

1. Elvis (2022) – $288.67 million

These are the seasoned actor’s last five movies, barring any voice role and limited release. Tom Hanks has made movies worth $717.57 million.

On the professional front, Tom Hanks will be seen in Robert Zemeckis‘ Here. It reunites him with his Forrest Gump co-star, Robin Wright, and besides them, the movie also stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly. According to Box Office Pro’s report, it is expected to earn between $10 million and $15 million. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

