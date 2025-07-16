London is calling, and the housewives franchise has answered. The Real Housewives of London is set to premiere as a Hayu original in a few weeks, and fans are excited for some piping hot tea, drama, feuds, and classic housewives entertainment. Here’s when the reality series is all set to air.

The Real Housewives Of London: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of London premieres on August 18, 2025, on Hayu. The 10-episode series will air weekly and conclude with a reunion in the usual housewives style. The reunion will be hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and will wrap up the first edition in style.

The series stars Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger as the housewives who will “step into the spotlight in an unforgettable season as they navigate life, legacy, and loyalty.” The show’s trailer was released on July 15, 2025.

The Real Housewives Of London: What To Expect

Juliet Angus is back in London and living life on her own terms. “Fractured alliances threaten her hard-won confidence and leave her wondering who to trust.” She gets pulled into the drama while juggling being a mother and an entrepreneur. Meanwhile, Amanda Cronin is “reclaiming her narrative.”

She is also “opening herself up to the possibility of a new romance.” But the drama is never-ending, and “her biting comebacks and brutal honesty aren’t winning everyone over.” Will she be able to “navigate vulnerability without losing her edge” or not? Karen Loderick wants to launch her fashion label.

But “reestablishing herself in the city’s social scene proves challenging with whispered rumours, shifting alliances and loyalty constantly under scrutiny.” When her every move is questioned and she faces a personal loss, will she find out who’s truly in her corner? Juliet Mayhew’s singing career is back.

Her business ventures are also expanding, but she finds herself at the centre of the group’s gossip. “Accusations of insincerity and social climbing swirl around her, but Juliet refuses to stay silent.” How will she deal with all the mess when old wounds are reopened and her authenticity is questioned?

Panthea Parker wants to redefine what it means to be a modern mother. She “mixes Persian hospitality with party-girl unpredictability” and is trying to keep the peace, “but her sharp tongue and unapologetic opinions keep her squarely in the line of fire.” Nessie Welschinger is embracing her roles.

Her cookbook is climbing the charts, and she is playing peacemaker while everyone seems to be at war. “With health, heritage, integrity, and honesty on her mind, Nessie’s learning that even the most graceful woman has her limits.” Will she raise her voice to avoid getting lost in the huge chaos? The Real Housewives of London has all the answers!

