Last year, it was officially announced that The Real Housewives of London would be making its way to Hayu after being ordered as the latest edition in the popular Real Housewives franchise. Filming for the season began in March and will feature “six bold, dynamic and successful socialites.”

The press release states, “Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re all navigating life, legacy and loyalty.” Here’s which six women will grace the screens with their presence, fashion, drama, feuds, and friendships.

The Real Housewives Of London: Meet The Cast Of Hayu’s Upcoming Reality Series

1. Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus is a Chicago native and a resident of West London. A wife and mother, she has been “making serious waves east of the Atlantic” by “capturing the hearts of reality TV fans as a cast member on Ladies of London.” She is also a social media influencer, brand partner, and stylist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jᴜʟɪᴇᴛ (@juliet)

2. Nessie Welschinger

Nessie Welschinger was born and raised in London and has a 500-year-old estate in Chelsea with her family. She runs Chelsea Cake Company and has previously been part of the culinary reality series Bake Off: The Professionals. Nessie is also the former Global Head of Equity at Schroders.

3. Juliet Mayhew

Juliet Mayhew is a native of Australia and a former Miss Galaxy Universe. She moved to the UK when she was 12 and is a former actress turned creative producer. Juliet is also a philanthropist and hosts immersive events through her event planning company, which has some big clients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “Juicy” JULIET (@juicymayhew)

4. Panthea Parker

Panthea Parker was born in Iran, but moved to England when she was 4. She has a “high-society lifestyle and formidable social circle” and is known for her glamorous life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panthea Parker Official (@panthea_parker_official_)

5. Amanda Cronin

Amanda Cronin is a former model and an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the brand Amanda Caroline Beauty. Amanda also runs The Secret Door, an aesthetics and wellness clinic in Belgravia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Caroline Cronin (@amandacarolinecronin)

6. Karen Loderick-Peace

Karen Loderick-Peace was born in Jamaica but moved to the UK in her 20s. She is launching her own fashion label soon and is an alum of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, knowing exactly what the world entails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Loderick Peace (@karenloderickpeace)

The Real Housewives Of London: What We Know So Far

The synopsis says, “With big personalities, deep histories and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple: but it’s always captivating.” It then wraps up, “London’s calling… and these six ladies have answered.” The Real Housewives of London will premiere on Hulu later this year. Fans are already excited to witness some gorgeous views and feuds.

Bravo has also revived the London-based reality series Ladies of London. Some of its original cast members have already been roped in for RHOLDN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayu (@hayusocial)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Wants Luna To Leave & Not Repeat Her Mistakes But Gets A Proposition

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News