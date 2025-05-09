Reality television fans rejoice because Bravo recently announced its slate for 2025. To add to it, the network also revealed which shows have been renewed for their next seasons. Additionally, the channel has announced four news shows, including a revival, two spinoffs, and a new installment.

From a new edition of The Real Housewives franchise to a spin-off of The Valley featuring Shahs of Sunset alums, there’s a lot to look forward to for the fans of reality shows. Here’s everything we know about Bravo’s 2025 release schedule and all the shows returning, renewed, and newly ordered.

All We Know About Bravo 2025 Schedule

First, there are the currently airing shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, Love Hotel, Below Deck Down Under season 3, The Valley season 2, Summer House season 9, and Top Chef season 22. This is followed by the soon-to-be-released shows on the Bravo schedule.

Below Deck season 12 premieres on June 2, Next Gen NYC premieres on June 3, The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premieres on June 11, Kings Court premieres on July 13, and the Las Culturistas Culture Awards premiere on August 5. Then there are the network’s renewed shows.

Below Deck Mediterranean will return for season 10, Below Deck Down Under has been renewed for season 4, Southern Charm will be back with season 11, and Southern Hospitality will return with season 4. Now, onto the Real Housewives franchise and which editions will be back again.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19, The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 have officially been announced. Orange County has already wrapped filming, Potomac and Salt Lake City are in production, and Beverly Hills is expected to start soon.

New York City and New Jersey are the only existing editions to not have an official return announcement by Bravo. While RHONJ is on pause as the executives figure out the cast, RHONY has faced backlash after the reboot cast did not work out. It is to be seen what their fates might be.

Married to Medicine season 12, Vanderpump Rules season 12, as well as The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys season 2 will also be back. And lastly, four new shows have been announced. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the latest addition to the hit Real Housewives franchise.

Ladies of London has been revived for its fourth season. Meanwhile, The Valley: Persian Style is a spinoff of the Valley and features alums of Shahs of Sunset. It’s also a working title and can be changed. Lastly, Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition, a spinoff featuring The Real Housewives stars, has also been included in Bravo’s 2025 slate.

