Bravo is not playing around with their upcoming slate of releases. Be it the return of some of their most popular shows or the announcement of their new ones, the network is ensuring fans have something to look forward to. They announced four new shows and fans are excited to give them a try.

Two of them are connected to their Real Housewives franchise, making the audience all the more excited. From a new edition of the reality series to a spinoff of The Valley, Bravo has a lot to look forward to. Here’s everything we know about the four new shows announced by the hit reality channel.

The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island

First on the list is The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Yes, you heard it right. After five long years, the franchise has finally gotten a new American installment, the last one being Salt Lake City which premiered in 2020. As per the official synopsis, it is “set against the shores of the Ocean State.”

“The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” it continued and added, “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping the past or each other.”

Ladies Of London

Up next, there’s Ladies of London, which has been revived for a brand-new season. Touted as a “new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites,” the show will see tradition clashing with the fast-paced globalized world while “power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities.”

“Connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs,” the synopsis concluded. It first premiered in June 2014 and was cancelled after the third season which aired from November 2016 to February 2017.

The Valley: Persian Style

The Valley is getting a new spinoff and it features three cast members of Shahs of Sunset. The Valley: Persian Style is the working title and might get changed later. “Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes Javid share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades,” as per the description.

“They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family,” it continued. This time, “their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever” but will this chapter be much more complicated?

Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition

As per the description, “When a Real Housewife takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, all bets are off.” Expect “laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies” and an “opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.” Stay tuned to know more details about all these shows.

