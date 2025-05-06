Bravo has been expanding its dating reality series lineup lately with many new additions. Love Hotel was an experiment with four known faces from the Real Housewives series. And now the network has ventured into Kings Court, the male equivalent of their successful dating show Queens Court.

Three popular faces have been picked as the Kings while they search for their queen from amongst the 21 single women vying for them. Fans are happy to see a guys edition of Queens Court and are already hooked. Here is what we know about Kings Court including its premiere date and cast.

Kings Court: Premiere Date & Cast

Kings Court is set to premiere on July 13 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. The season has three men leading the charge to pick the woman of their dreams. Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer, and Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard are the starring kings.

The series will be hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. For the unversed, the two have previously also hosted the Queens Court. The trailer for the Kings Court was released by Bravo recently and is captioned, “Finding love as a king.. isn’t always easy,” hinting at the big roller coaster.

Kings Court: What To Expect

As per the official synopsis of the show, “The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home.” The exciting new series promises “emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations” after which the kings choose their queen.

As per the format, each episode will see the men taking the women out on dates “to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings.” The women try to impress the men, hoping to form a connection that ultimately leads to them being the chosen one. The trailer gives glimpses of fun and drama.

From adventurous dates, flirting and jealousy to fights and drama, the new show is packed with entertainment for reality television viewers. Sit back with a tub of popcorn and enjoy the Kings Court, whether you’ve joined after watching Queens Court or are simply trying out the franchise for the first time. Stay tuned for more details about the storylines of the kings.

Fans are already expressing their excitement over the casting and the clips featured in the trailer. Many of them are looking forward to seeing the men find their partners and want to see some good reality drama and romance.

