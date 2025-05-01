The month of may has brought forward an exciting lineup of films, series, and reality shows to binge this summer. Paramount+ has a full slate of interesting releases including the premiere of David Beckam’s talk show Beckham & Friends Live and the seasons of some popular reality shows.

American Music Awards are set to happen this month and will be available to stream on the digital giant. Scary Movie films and seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are also included in the diverse lineup of the digital platform. Here’s what it set to release on Paramount+ during the month of May.

Paramount+ May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule This Month

Note: The releases marked with the Paramount+ Showtime bracket will be available only to those with the Paramount+ and Showtime subscription tier. The releases not marked will be available for subscribers of all tiers.

May 1

The Comeback Trail [Paramount+ Showtime]

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake [Paramount+ Showtime]

Black Rain

Book Club [Paramount+ Showtime]

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte’s Web

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland [Paramount+ Showtime]

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures [Paramount+ Showtime]

Finding Neverland

Flight of the Intruder

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane [Paramount+ Showtime]

Gandhi

Green Book [Paramount+ Showtime]

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin [Paramount+ Showtime]

In the Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memoirs of a Geisha

Mercy [Paramount+ Showtime]

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in the West

Parasite

Patriots Day [Paramount+ Showtime]

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rango

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside of You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Edge of Seventeen [Paramount+ Showtime]

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Mist [Paramount+ Showtime]

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost in the Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Yours, Mine & Ours

May 6

Beckham & Friends Live

Beckham & Friends Live is David Beckham’s special alternative broadcast which will broadcast live during the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League as a part of CBS Sports coverage. This series will air during the second legs of both Champions League semi finals and finals in 2025 and 2026. Per the official release, it will feature David engaging with figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment as the games play out.

May 7

PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups

Everybody Still Hates Chris Season 1

May 8

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18

Criminal Minds is a police procedural crime drama series that revolves around a group of FBI profilers who delve into “the most evil criminal minds to pinpoint the situations that trigger off the violence in them and try to stop them before they can strike.” Season 18 will premiere on May 8, 2025.

May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked

May 12

Hard Truths [Paramount+ Showtime]

May 14

Air Disasters Season 21

First Wives Club Seasons 1 & 2

The Family Business Seasons 1, 2 & 3

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 4

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Season 4

Assassin Club

May 15

SkyMed Season 3

SkyMd is a medical drama that focuses on the heartbreaks, the victories, the joy and the tribulations of nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. Season 3 aired from January to March 2025.

May 16

The Chi Season 7 [Paramount+ Showtime]

May 21

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures!

American Gangster: Trap Queens Seasons 1 & 2

Tyler Perry’s Zatima Seasons 1 & 2

May 23

Couples Therapy Season 4 [Paramount+ Showtime]

May 26

American Music Awards 2025

May 28

Rock Paper Scissors Season 1

Rock Paper Scissors is an animated comedy television series revolving around best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors who share an apartment and fight for everything. They go on adventures together and face problems that get out of hand, but they manage to solve them. Rock is an aspiring fashion model, Paper is an inventor while Scissors is very desperate to be cool.

