The month of may has brought forward an exciting lineup of films, series, and reality shows to binge this summer. Paramount+ has a full slate of interesting releases including the premiere of David Beckam’s talk show Beckham & Friends Live and the seasons of some popular reality shows.
American Music Awards are set to happen this month and will be available to stream on the digital giant. Scary Movie films and seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are also included in the diverse lineup of the digital platform. Here’s what it set to release on Paramount+ during the month of May.
Paramount+ May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule This Month
Note: The releases marked with the Paramount+ Showtime bracket will be available only to those with the Paramount+ and Showtime subscription tier. The releases not marked will be available for subscribers of all tiers.
May 1
- The Comeback Trail [Paramount+ Showtime]
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Addams Family Values
- Aeon Flux
- Atlantic City
- Awake [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Black Rain
- Book Club [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Bound
- Bride & Prejudice
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Charlotte’s Web
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Clueless
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Cursed
- Days of Thunder
- Dreamland [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Drillbit Taylor
- Duplex
- Erin Brockovich
- Extraordinary Measures [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Finding Neverland
- Flight of the Intruder
- Frank Miller’s Sin City
- Freedom Writers
- G.I. Jane [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Gandhi
- Green Book [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hostage
- Hotel for Dogs
- I.Q.
- In Her Skin [Paramount+ Showtime]
- In the Bedroom
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Just Friends
- Just Like Heaven
- Kate & Leopold
- Kingpin
- Last Vegas
- Life of Pi
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Mercy [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Minari
- Monster Trucks
- Nebraska
- Norbit
- Oldboy
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Parasite
- Patriots Day [Paramount+ Showtime]
- Paycheck
- Pride
- Private Parts
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Rango
- Rio Grande
- Romeo Must Die
- Sahara
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Son of Rambow
- Southside of You
- Spell
- Stardust
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Texas Rangers
- The Addams Family
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Edge of Seventeen [Paramount+ Showtime]
- The Four Feathers
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Last Airbender
- The Last Castle
- The Mist [Paramount+ Showtime]
- The Prince and Me
- The Queen
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- The Two Jakes
- The Weather Man
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- Top Five
- Trading Places
- We Were Soldiers
- Yours, Mine & Ours
May 6
- Beckham & Friends Live
Beckham & Friends Live is David Beckham’s special alternative broadcast which will broadcast live during the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League as a part of CBS Sports coverage. This series will air during the second legs of both Champions League semi finals and finals in 2025 and 2026. Per the official release, it will feature David engaging with figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment as the games play out.
May 7
- PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups
- Everybody Still Hates Chris Season 1
May 8
- Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18
Criminal Minds is a police procedural crime drama series that revolves around a group of FBI profilers who delve into “the most evil criminal minds to pinpoint the situations that trigger off the violence in them and try to stop them before they can strike.” Season 18 will premiere on May 8, 2025.
May 9
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked
May 12
- Hard Truths [Paramount+ Showtime]
May 14
- Air Disasters Season 21
- First Wives Club Seasons 1 & 2
- The Family Business Seasons 1, 2 & 3
- Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 4
- Tyler Perry’s The Oval Season 4
- Assassin Club
May 15
- SkyMed Season 3
SkyMd is a medical drama that focuses on the heartbreaks, the victories, the joy and the tribulations of nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. Season 3 aired from January to March 2025.
May 16
- The Chi Season 7 [Paramount+ Showtime]
May 21
- Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures!
- American Gangster: Trap Queens Seasons 1 & 2
- Tyler Perry’s Zatima Seasons 1 & 2
May 23
- Couples Therapy Season 4 [Paramount+ Showtime]
May 26
- American Music Awards 2025
May 28
- Rock Paper Scissors Season 1
Rock Paper Scissors is an animated comedy television series revolving around best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors who share an apartment and fight for everything. They go on adventures together and face problems that get out of hand, but they manage to solve them. Rock is an aspiring fashion model, Paper is an inventor while Scissors is very desperate to be cool.
