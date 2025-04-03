Movie night plans often turned into an endless scroll through Netflix’s massive library. With so many choices, from Netflix Originals to timeless classics, settling on one film before the popcorn went cold was a challenge. But for the first week of April, some titles simply demanded attention.

Whether it was a sci-fi epic, a gripping drama, or a nostalgic blockbuster, these were the must-watch films that dominated the platform.

Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve went all in with this one. Picking up where the first Dune left off, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) wasn’t just surviving; he was plotting revenge. With Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and the Fremen by his side, he took on the Harkonnens in a battle that shook Arrakis. Also starring Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken, this one brought the heat.

Parasite

The movie that changed the game. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite wasn’t just a film; it was a cultural shift. Following the Kim family as they schemed their way into the lives of the wealthy Park family, it delivered twists, tension, and social commentary like no other. The first non-English film to win Best Picture? Yeah, it earned that.

Talk to Me

Forget truth or dare, this group of teens had a way more dangerous party trick. In this 2022 horror hit, an embalmed hand let them connect with spirits, but things went very wrong when one of them got a little too curious. If you love paranormal horror with an edge, this one was a must-watch.

Do the Right Thing

Spike Lee delivered with this one. A scorching summer day in Brooklyn turned into an explosion of racial tensions, with unforgettable performances from Danny Aiello, Giancarlo Esposito, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. More than three decades later, it still hits hard.

It Ends with Us

Colleen Hoover’s best-seller made the jump to the big screen, and it was packed with drama. Blake Lively starred as Lily Bloom, a woman trying to build a new life in Boston, only to find herself torn between a charming neurosurgeon (Justin Baldoni) and an old flame (Brandon Sklenar). Love, trauma, and tough choices, this one had all the emotions.

Barbie

“Hi, Barbie!” Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t just a pink explosion of fun; it had depth. Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie hit an existential crisis, leading her (and Ryan Gosling’s Ken) into the real world for a hilariously chaotic adventure. Add in an iconic soundtrack (Dance the Night, anyone?), and this one was the blockbuster of 2023.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A slasher classic. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar found themselves hunted by a hook-wielding killer who definitely didn’t forget what they did last summer. If you’re into ‘90s horror nostalgia, this was it.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Mike and Marcus were back. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought the action and the comedy in the fourth Bad Boys movie. This time, they were on a mission to clear their late captain’s name after a drug conspiracy scandal. Fast cars, explosions, and epic banter, what more do you need?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters crew, of course. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson suited up again, teaming up with the new-gen cast (Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) to take down a chilling new supernatural threat.

1917

A war movie like no other. Sam Mendes crafted 1917 to feel like one continuous shot, making every moment of this WWI drama intensely real. Following two soldiers racing against time to deliver a life-saving message, it was a cinematic masterpiece.

A Simple Favor

A missing person, a vlogger turned detective, and so much martini-fueled chaos. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick crushed it in this campy thriller, where secrets unraveled and nothing was as it seemed. Watch it before the sequel drops.

Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell served rom-com gold in this 2023 hit. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, their fake-dating scheme at a wedding led to bickering, romance, and one hell of a soundtrack (Unwritten fans, this one was for you).

Thanksgiving

Holiday horror? Sign us up. In Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, a masked killer turned a Black Friday tragedy into a blood-soaked revenge spree. Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and a whole lot of gore made this a must-watch for slasher fans.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse movies didn’t miss. In this 2023 sequel, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) swung back into action, teaming up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and meeting a whole squad of Spider-People, including the no-nonsense Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). The animation? Next level.

Conclusion

No more scrolling struggles — your next movie night is set. Whether you’re in the mood for action, horror, comedy, or something totally unexpected, Netflix’s lineup delivered. Now, the only question left is: What are you watching first?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Abigail Klein On Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex After Affair Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News