Netflix has done it again. The popular streaming service has released another highly addictive thriller. According to the latest reports, the show is so gripping that it’s practically impossible to look away and has left audiences in the UK completely hooked.

The Replacement, a limited series that recently landed on the platform, has been making waves, swiftly securing its place among the most-watched shows. If you’re a fan of British drama heavyweights like Line of Duty or The Bay, this psychological rollercoaster is one you won’t want to miss.

A BBC One Hit Gets New Life on Streaming

The series, currently holding strong at number three in Netflix UK’s top 10, originally aired on BBC One in 2017. But there’s nothing to worry about for the US viewers as Amazon Prime has got them covered.

At the heart of the story is Ellen, a successful architect played by Morven Christie, whose maternity leave takes a sinister turn when her replacement, Paula (Vicky McClure of Line of Duty fame), seems a little too eager to step into her shoes, both professionally and personally. With Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Departure) adding to the stellar cast, this tense drama spirals into a world of paranoia and power struggles.

Critical Acclaim and a Perfect Score

Critics have lavished praise on the series, with The Guardian calling it “a joyously bonkers, highly psychological melodrama that starts with a foot in reality and then runs wild. It’s ridiculously addictive, though.”

A critic for Metro singed lout the lead performances in The Replacement, highlighting, “Morven Christie as Ellen and Vicky McClure as Paula, her too-good-to-be-true replacement, are pitch-perfect in Joe Ahearne’s tale, which started out as a thriller in the Hitchcock mode and then took a twist into crime caper territory.”

And let’s not forget Rotten Tomatoes, where The Replacement boasts an unshakable 100% approval rating.

A Divisive Finale That Has Fans Talking

But with every high comes a bit of controversy. While many have been enthralled by its suspense, the show’s finale has split audiences down the middle.

According to The Mirror, one viewer remarked, “Agree with the reviews regarding the 3rd episode. Great first two episodes, but then I thought I’d accidentally skipped a bit at the end of the third – a little unbelievable.”

Another echoed, “A great cast, with an initially intriguing concept, degrades into silliness and then, after a painfully slow burn plot development over multiple episodes.” They added, “Concludes in literally three minutes with and ending that fails to connect with any of the threads and makes zero sense.”

Trailer-

The Replacement is streaming on Amazon Prime.

