A Killer Paradox might just be Netflix’s best-kept secret. The show, despite flying under the radar for many, has drawn comparisons to Dexter and is racking up glowing reviews. This South Korean crime thriller blends dark comedy with a gripping narrative and has hooked audiences.

A One-Season Wonder That Packs a Punch

Directed by Lee Chang-hee, the show offers a binge-worthy experience in just one season. Fans and critics alike hail it as one of the best Korean dramas, praising its unique concept and stellar performances.

The cast boasts familiar faces like Parasite’s Jung Yi-seo and Squid Game’s Roh Jae-won, alongside leads Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku. The bustling city of Daejeon serves as the vivid backdrop to this intense, ambiguous story.

A Deadly Twist of Fate

The story revolves around Lee Tang, an ordinary young man whose life takes a shocking turn after a violent altercation during a late-night shift. When he unknowingly kills a notorious serial killer, his accidental crime sparks a newfound ability and a chilling sense of purpose.

As detective Jang Nan-gam closes in, Tang’s transformation from victim to vigilante blurs the line between justice and murder. The show keeps audiences on edge, forcing them to question who the real villain is.

A Killer Paradox quickly climbed Netflix’s global non-English TV rankings following its release, securing the second spot within days. Within a week, it had been watched for a staggering 39.5 million hours by 5.5 million viewers.

What Critics Are Saying?

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes showered the series with praise, with one calling it, “Well worth watching. The series is several steps above the usual soulless killer-who-kills-killers series or movie, i.e., Dexter or Hannibal. The story is quite unique once you learn of the character’s special powers, and there are back stories for several of the additional characters beyond the lead to help to really draw you in.”

Another critic shared that they felt A Killer Paradox is guided by “spectacular editing” and features “plenty of twists and turns.”

One particularly pleased critic wrote, “Darkly humorous, violent, and never boring, A Killer Paradox is a morality thriller like no other. What begins as a comedy of errors and morphs into a deep detective thriller, it’s one of the finest series on Netflix.”

However, not every viewer was won over. A handful of critics found fault with the plot and characterization, with one particularly harsh review branding it “sheer rubbish.”

According to The Mirror, they explained, “They could not tell one character from the other. Could not make out what they were doing. I was only able to keep track of 3 characters, and that barely. The rest was a complete blur.”

As of now, there’s no word on a second season, but all eight episodes of A Killer Paradox remain available for streaming on Netflix.

