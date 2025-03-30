Netflix has struck again. The Recruit season 3 has officially been canceled, and fans are feeling the sting. The action-packed legal-spy dramedy starring Noah Centineo had just started hitting its stride, blending covert ops chaos with deadpan comedy in the most delightfully unhinged way.

With that wild season 2 finale still fresh in our minds, many were eagerly waiting for Owen Hendricks to stumble his way into even deeper CIA drama. Instead, Netflix handed us a plot twist no one wanted: no renewal, no closure, just a quiet goodbye. The show had built a strong following thanks to its unique tone, fast-paced storytelling, and Centineo’s endlessly relatable “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I’m doing it anyway” energy.

And now, just days after the cancellation news sent shockwaves through the fandom, Noah Centineo is finally speaking out about the sudden end of his character’s journey. Let’s just say his response is as low-key and honest as Owen himself.

What Did Noah Centineo Say About The Recruit Season 3 Cancelation?

It turns out that even international spies disguised as rookie CIA lawyers can’t dodge the dreaded Netflix axe. After the news broke that The Recruit won’t be returning for a third season, Noah Centineo finally addressed the cancellation in the most laid-back, Noah Centineo way possible. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he didn’t sugarcoat the sting but didn’t throw shade because that’s just not Owen Hendricks’ (or Noah’s) vibe.

“It is what it is,” he said, summing up how every millennial and Gen Z-er process disappointment. He added, “Netflix, they have a certain mandate that they need to fill, and I’m very proud of the show, very grateful to our audience. We have a pretty strong cult following.”

Centineo also reflected on the personal growth the show gave him, “I learned so much from season one to season two. I really got to see behind the curtain of how a show gets made… and also having such a great cast.” A diplomatic king, if you ask us.

It may not have been the ending fans wanted, but the XO, Kitty star is taking it all in stride and probably already packing a duffel bag for his next wild adventure. Netflix may have shut the door, but this guy’s on the next mission.

Why Was The Recruit Season 3 Canceled?

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away; this time, The Recruit has been given its walking papers. After two twisty, espionage-packed seasons, the streamer officially canceled the show in March 2025, leaving fans (and poor Owen) in the lurch. Why? Despite Season 1’s solid performance and cult following, Season 2 took a long detour, two whole years! Before finally returning. When Owen Hendricks popped back up on our screens, it seemed the audience had moved on to newer, shinier Netflix distractions.

While network TV might’ve tightened its belt to save a show, Netflix has a very “go big or go home” approach. They spend big, expect even bigger, and you’re toast if your numbers don’t skyrocket. Unfortunately, The Recruit‘s second outing didn’t hit those sky-high expectations. So even though it wasn’t a flop, it just didn’t deliver the smash-hit magic Netflix demands.

Bottom line? Delays plus declining views equals cancellation. Even the CIA couldn’t rescue this mission. Owen’s adventures in spy-land may be over, but at least he survived two seasons without accidentally blowing up a country. That’s a win in our books.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Daredevil Charlie Cox Revealed How He Felt About Keeping His Cameo In This MCU Blockbuster A Secret: “It Was A Two-Year…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News