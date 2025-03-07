According to reports, Noah Centineo’s (popularly known for playing Peter in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) thriller series The Recruit has been canceled. This news is quite disappointing to the whole cast and crew. The creator, Alexi Hawley, recently opened up and confirmed the news with a heart-shattering social media post. He wrote a letter to the show and mentioned all the turbulence he faced during the production of the two seasons.

The Recruit revolves around Centineo’s character, Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer embroiled in a dangerous game of international affairs after a former asset threatens to disclose her relationship with the agency. The spy series has received a decent amount of hype, and people loved how Centineo’s character unravels in layers. But why the cancellation after two seasons?

In Alexi Hawley’s post, the show’s creator explained how the show “died” at the beginning of season 1 on the USA Network. He stated, “We sold the pilot to USA Network, where it died. But then the stars aligned in a way they never do. Doug Liman (executive producer of the show, director of Mr. and Mrs. Smith). Noah Centineo. And a new life at Netflix. The second script was easier to write than the first – which also doesn’t happen – but it’s a really good sign that the show works.”

Hawley further highlighted his challenges while filming season 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed these obstacles and wrote, “Sets weren’t ready on time. Montreal is really cold in January. At one point, we were shooting scenes from six different episodes at the same time to try and catch up. On paper, it should’ve been a disaster.” But in the end, he and his team discovered some “magic in the footage,” and the first season was made with joy and bravery. After getting the green signal for the second season, they relocated to South Korea and completed the show with a new surge of energy.

But now that the show has been canceled, it has left Alexi Hawley disappointed. He wrote in his post, “Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven’t watched, dive in. I swear to God you’ll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast that has stakes and humor and hardcore action which will keep you leaning forward.”

He concluded his post by thanking his cast and crew “for giving the best of yourselves to this special show.” For those who don’t know, The Recruit season 2, starring Noah Centineo, debuted in January 2025. If you haven’t watched it yet, stream it on Netflix!

