Days of Our Lives’ Salem is experiencing several instances of missing people, worries, imposter drama, new romances, and much more. The previous episode saw Jada trying to spark Rafe’s memory while EJ confided in his assistant Rita. Meanwhile, Alex couldn’t help but jump to a conclusion about Stephanie.

The last episode of the week sees the search for answers, arguments, and promises, plus plenty more. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 7, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running, award-winning, and popular soap opera series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 7, 2025

The episode features Marlena and Steve seeking answers about John’s whereabouts. John has been on an ISA mission for months, and Marlena has been trying to get some information about her husband but hasn’t been able to. When she finally does, it’s not what she would have wanted. She is informed that John has gone missing, and nobody knows where he is.

Marlena is left concerned, but she doesn’t lose hope. Looking for answers, she decides to investigate, and she is not alone in that either, as Steve joins her on her mission to figure out John’s whereabouts. Will the two succeed, or will they have to return with nothing new?

Meanwhile, Tate and Holly argue over Doug III’s character. While he thinks Doug is nothing more than a thief, Holly disagrees and has quite a different perspective about him. Will this argument about Doug fracture the romance and relationship between Holly and Tate? Or will they be able to keep their different opinions apart and stay strong as a couple in the long run? Friday’s Days of Our Lives might have the answer!

Up next, Ava and Brady hash out their feelings. Will they be able to figure out what they have between them? Whether it’s a connection, some sort of attraction, or something even more? Will the two be able to figure out how they truly see each other and what their future could be together, if so? Is there a conversation going to make things easier for them or even more challenging?

Will their assessments match, or will they have to take turns expressing their points of view? Lastly, Kristen makes a promise to Rachel Blake. Will she be able to keep it or fail? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more details about the storylines and characters.

