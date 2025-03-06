The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Stephanie making a deal with Kayla while Xander and Philip made some questionable hires at Titan. On the other hand, Belle and Ava lay into Kristen and Marlena was more than shocked to find out that John was missing and told Brady about it.

The storylines continue in today’s episode and fans can expect characters confiding in another and jumping to certain conclusions without any proof. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 6, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the popular soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 6, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jada trying to spark Rafe’s memory. Jada is having a hard time accepting reality after she found out that Rafe was actually someone working with EJ to dig up dirt on her. When did she find out? On their wedding day. The next shock she received was when she realized that Rafe wasn’t even Rafe but Arnold, an imposter with a face like his and the one who used to work with the DiMeras once upon a time.

But all thanks to Rita, Rafe and Arnold have swapped again and nobody is yet aware that the real Rafe is back. To add to the mess, he doesn’t even remember anything. When Jada tries to spark Rafe’s memory, will she be successful or will her plan fall flat? If she does make him remember, how will this affect EJ’s plans? Will this lead to major chaos down the line?

Up next, EJ confides in Rita. She is his assistant and has actually assisted him in several of his schemes including the Rafe and Arnold drama. This might be why he is starting to trust her and chooses to confide something in her. What exactly will he share with her? How will she respond to it? Does she have another agenda on her list or is she honestly following his lead?

Meanwhile, Alex jumps to a conclusion about Stephanie. Is she going to tell him that Joy could be pregnant? Or will she listen to her mother’s warning and keep her mouth shut? What exactly has she told him that made Alex jump to conclusions? How will this change the dynamics between them and the others in the coming few weeks? Is lots of drama on the horizon?

Stay tuned to Days of our Lives on Peacock to find out what more is about to happen in Salem and which storylines are blazing forward this month.

