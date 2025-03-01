BBC’s Doctor Who has been running for a long, long time. The show has seen notable changes over the years regarding who will play the titular role in the series. The reigns of playing Doctor Who is currently held by Ncuti Gatwa. The actor’s debut as Doctor Who in Season 14 was widely accepted and loved by the fans. He is set to reprise his role in the forthcoming season.

Doctor Who Season 15: Release Date

BBC’s Doctor Who will return for its fifteenth and Gatwa’s second season as the titular character in April this year. The show is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2025. The latest season will have eight episodes, each airing weekly on Saturday.

According to the season’s official premise, Doctor Who will embark on a mission to bring Belinda Chandra back to Earth, but his mission will not be without strong opponents.

The official logline reads, “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return, and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies, and wider terrors than ever before.”

Doctor Who Season 15: Cast Details

In addition to Gatwa in the titular role, Belinda Chandra will be played by Varada Sethu, the same actor who played Mundy Flynn in season 14’s episode “Boom.” Joining Gatwa and Sethu is Ruby Sunday, who was the Doctor’s companion in the earlier season.

The season will also feature a guest appearance by Alan Cumming as Mr. Ring-a-Ding in the second episode. His character is described as “a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.” This will mark Mr Ring-a-Ding’s interaction with the real world after being trapped inside the screen for a long time.

The secondary cast of Doctor Who season fifteen includes several recurring characters played by Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, and Jonah Hauer-King.

