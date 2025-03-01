General Hospital’s Port Charles has been brimming with more drama each week, be it the murder of Cyrus Renault at the hands of Josslyn Jacks or Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. Additionally, Brennan has ulterior motives and Lulu is on the hunt for some revelations. Which of them will be victorious?

From deals and confessions to covering tracks and rising suspicions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, award-winning daytime drama series.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 3, 2025

When Sasha updates Jason, what could she be informing him about? Lulu makes a request to Spinelli. Will he listen to her or refuse to help her out? Gio seeks Dante’s advice. They are unaware that they are father and son. Will this chat help them bond together? Sidwell tries to make a deal, but with whom? When Drew confronts Curtis, how will he respond?

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Up next, Laura brings news to Curtis. Will it be good or bad? Brad makes a confession. What could he be revealing? When Emma confides in Gio, will their friendship bloom further? Carly lashes out. Is she pissed at Drew, or is someone else at the receiving end of her anger? Portia is threatened. What made her feel that way, and is it related to Curtis or something else?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Up next on General Hospital, Carly and Brennan’s date is interrupted. Will they be irritated by the intrusion, or will some important news capture their attention? When Lois tries to cover her tracks, will she be successful? How far will she go to keep the truth about Gio a secret from her daughter Brook Lynn? On the other hand, Ava advises Portia, and Lulu seeks Cody. Lastly, Anna confides in Felicia. Will the two be able to come up with a solution?

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Sonny and Tracy clash. Will they come to a solution or walk away? Lulu ponders her next move. Is she going to double down on her suspicions? On the other hand, Willow befriends Isaiah, and Elizabeth meets with Drew. Lastly, Alexis is summoned to Wyndemere. What will this lead to?

Friday, March 7, 2025

How will Brook Lynn respond to the questions when she is in the hot seat? Up next on General Hospital, Carly makes a big decision. Is it related to Drew, Brennan, Joss, or Willow? Isaiah and Jordan get closer while Emma worries about Anna. Lastly, Ned and Lois disagree. Is it about their daughter Brook Lynn?

