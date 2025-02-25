Just like each soap opera keeps amping up the drama, so does General Hospital. In fact, some of their shocking twists haven’t gone down well with the audience but the writers continue to stir the pot and Port Charles keeps buzzing with surprising events, revelations, and jaw dropping moments.

Whether it’s the Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio parentage drama to Josslyn dealing with the aftermath of killing Cyrus, there’s plenty of exciting content coming up. Here’s what long-time and avid viewers of the soap opera can expect from the February 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital on ABC.

General Hospital Spoilers: February 25, 2025

The episode features Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, getting irked and annoyed by each other’s presence. It’s amusing since not too long ago, they were getting intimate on a daily basis. But since he made similar advances on her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, things haven’t been the same between them.

Will Nina tell Willow exactly what happened between the two prior to their controversial affair? Now that she is not happy with Drew advancing on Willow, will she prick the bubble and drop the bombshell? Especially now that Drew has warned Nina that she will lose Willow if she doesn’t accept their controversial romance. How long will his sleazy behavior continue?

On the other hand, Jason has nothing to do with the murder of Cyrus but he has to convince the cops about that. To add to all of the drama, Chase reveals that Jason’s hair was found at the site after the forensic report’s results came out. Will Josslyn be able to keep her involvement a secret? Or will Jason have to face the brunt of her revenge for Dex and Cyrus’ death?

Meanwhile, Carly and Brennan talk about their blooming romance. Will they accept that their friendship is more than platonic? Or will they keep beating around the bush? Does he have ulterior motives against the Spencers and will he go through with them, now that he has actually grown to like Carly?

When Jordan and Portia connect, will they make their bond stronger? And when Alexis has a request to make, who will she contact? Will they listen or will she have to fend for herself? Up next, Trina and Kai grow closer but will their romance take flight or will the pace continue to be slow and steady?

Lastly, Selina has a warning for Brad. Has she found out something he has been hiding or is she generally giving him advice to remember? Stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC to find out what exactly happens next on it.

