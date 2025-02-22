Port Charles is buzzing with energy ever since two major happenings took place. The first being Josslyn killing Cyrus after finding out he killed Dex and the second being the shocking reveal of Gio being the son of Brook Lynn and Dante. With these stories developing, there’s a lot to wait for.

From rattling moments and blooming romances to suspicious thoughts and warnings being given, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the hit soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune into ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 24, 2025

The week starts with Sonny and Laura reconnecting and catching up with one another. On the other hand, Josslyn is rattled. How will killing Cyrus affect her and what does Brennan have planned against her? Meanwhile, Trina opens up about Kai but to whom? Will she accept her feelings for him? When Dante breaks difficult news, who is the recipient of it? Lastly, Ava gets a surprise visitor. Who could be the one visiting her now?

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

On the other hand, Nina’s presence irks Drew. What will he do to ensure she stays away? Carly and Brennan discuss their budding relationship. Will they reach the conclusion that there is more between them than friendship? Meanwhile, Jordan and Portia connect. Will their bond blossom? When the walls close in on Jason, how will he pull himself out? Lastly, Alexis makes a request but to whom and for what reason? Will they agree to it?

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

When Trina and Kai share another romantic moment, will they decide to make things official between them or still take time to accept how they feel? When Carly pleads with Willow, will she listen to it? Up next, Josslyn makes a life-altering decision. Is it the after effect of her killing Cyrus? Brook Lynn is thrown by Chase’s suggestion. What did her husband suggest to her? Tracy makes a move against Drew but will she be successful? When Stella surprises Curtis, how will he react to it and will it change things for him?

Thursday, February 27, 2025

When Lulu is suspicious, is it about the Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio mess? Trina confides in Stella but is it about Kai? Sonny receives a warning but by whom? Lastly, Carly is shaken and Dante decides to counsel Chase.

Friday, February 28, 2025

The last episode sees Ava and Kristina argue while Sasha receives an apology. When Molly opens up to Cody, will she reveal some secret? Olivia pitches an idea to Carly and Isaiah questions Jordan. Will their interactions lead to something impactful or will the chats fizzle out unexpectedly?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Monsters: Have Erik & Lyle Menendez Watched Controversial Netflix Series Based On Their Lives? Imprisoned Brothers Reveal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News