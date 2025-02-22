When Hugh Jackman and his former wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their divorce, it left everyone in shock. Now, as new reports about their split surface, let’s look back at the time when she defended her wedded life against ‘rude’ comments.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness left the whole world in shock when they announced their divorce in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Since then, Furness has tried to keep her distance while Jackman made it to the headlines with his new love interest, Sutton Foster. Now, it seems their divorce could get messy as they divide their fortune.

An insider recently opened up that their separation has been stressful and fully amicable. They even had disagreements over “certain” things. Now, as things get complicated between the ex-couple, back in the day, Furness once talked about her marriage and defended her relationship in an old interview. Amid this whole split fiasco of the ex-couple, let’s look back at that interview.

Three years before Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced their split, she opened up about the “rude” comments that she received about her marriage with a Hollywood star. When she appeared on Anh Do’s Brush With Fame podcast in 2020, Anh asked her if she ever felt frustrated for getting called lucky to be married to the Wolverine star. She jokingly admitted, “Lucky! Like I won a chook raffle,” and added, “People don’t realize that it’s actually rude to say that. Lucky because he’s a stud muffin and all that … but that’s showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.”

Further talking about how their relationship started and how Hugh knew that she was the one for him, Deborra-Lee Furness continued in the same conversation, “I remember I was sitting in his kitchen, and he was cooking for a dinner party, and I said, ‘You haven’t been coming into my trailer lately, we always used to hang out’, and he goes ‘Yeah yeah I know, I haven’t, I’ve got a crush on you, then I said ‘I’ve got a crush on you too,’ and that was it, we admitted it, and I don’t think we ever spent a day apart.”

For those who don’t know, the ex-couple met in 1995 on the set of the TV show Correlli. She then added, “We just had this amazing connection, and I feel blessed that I experienced it, that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is.”

So, when 27 years later, the couple announced their divorce, it left everyone devastated. As the discussions between the ex-couple still continue regarding “certain” things post-split, an insider recently shared in an interview with US Weekly, “They’re moving forward as [best they can] despite hurt feelings and pain. [But] it will take a while to recover because they were together for so long.”

Well, it seems quite hurtful that once a love-filled couple like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness is not together anymore.

