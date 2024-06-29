Hugh Jackman is one of the prominent Hollywood names, especially because of his portrayal of Wolverine. He will be back in that role for the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which is expected to be one of the top-grossers of 2024. But ahead of its release, let us take a quick look at Hugh’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

As a leading man, Hugh has reportedly appeared in about twenty-nine movies. He has been featured as Logan in seven films, excluding his cameos in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse. Three of them are his stand-alone movies, and he retired from the role in 2017 with Logan. Besides the X-Men movies, he has also appeared in other critically acclaimed films, such as Les Miserables.

His movie, The Greatest Showman, was also praised for its performances, visuals, and music. According to The Numbers, Hugh Jackman has appeared in forty-one movies, including cameos. High Jackman has grossed $6.36 billion as a leading man at the global box office. Let us take a look at his last five films at the worldwide box office, but we have excluded The Missing Link as it was a voice role and Bad Education as it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was broadcast on HBO.

The Son [2023]

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins appeared in the film, which received only 29% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It’s a family drama that struggles to reunite after falling apart. The movie earned around $1.55 million at the worldwide box office.

Reminiscence [2021]

The film stars Hugh, Thandie Newton, and Rebecca Ferguson in crucial roles. It has received an underwhelming 36% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The 2021 sci-fi thriller collected $15.4 million globally.

The Front Runner [2018]

In this biography drama, Hugh Jackman shared the screen with Vera Farmiga, JK Simmons, and Alfred Monila. Hugh plays the former governor of Colorado, Gary Hart. It received an average rating of 59% on Tomatometer, but it has collected only $3.23 million at the worldwide box office.

The Greatest Showman [2017]

It was a musical drama starring Zendaya, Zach Efron, and Hugh Jackman. The film received a 57% score on the Tomatometer. It grossed $428.87 million globally.

Logan [2017]

In 2017, Hugh Jackman’s movie Logan was the highest-earning on the list. It was both critically and commercially successful. The actor retired after appearing in the film. It received 93% on Tomatometer and earned a whopping $614.2 million.

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, and according to Box Office Pro’s report, the film is expected to open to $175 million—$200 million in the US. It is also expected to be one of the frontrunners to the highest-grossing films of 2024. However, the Marvel movie is expected to cross the $1 billion mark. The movie will be released on July 26.

