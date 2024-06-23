Jonathan Majors broke down in tears on Friday, June 21, as he accepted his first award since being convicted of assault and harassment in December 2023. In his emotional 17-minute speech, he addressed his arrest and conviction, saying, “We must persevere Through Injustice.”

The former Marvel star also thanked those who supported him behind the scenes during his arrest and conviction, including Will Smith and Tyler Perry.

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in his domestic violence case with ex-Grace Jabbari last year. The actor was subsequently fired from several projects, including the Avengers movie.

During the award ceremony, the actor touched on the controversy saying, “Despite the support and evidence that was in my favour, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. And this is what happens to Black people all too often. Guilt and innocence often have little to do with the outcome.”

Jonathan Majors then thanked multiple celebrities for standing by him “when things get dark.” In his speech, the former MCU star named several Hollywood stars, including Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, David Oyelowo and Taylor, and Courtney B. Vance.

BREAKING: Jonathan Majors takes the stage and immediately breaks down in tears as he accepts a Perseverance Award. He’s comforted by presenter Iyanla Vanzant who kisses his forehead and cheeks, rubs his shoulders and dries his tears. He first offers thanks to “Lord and savior… pic.twitter.com/jVytEQnfgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 22, 2024

The Harder They Fall actor said, “My brother Will Smith, letting a homie know, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you, man. Stay up.’ Tyler Perry breathed life into me, supporting and loving people like he does. David Oyelowo and his whole group on Threads — I think some of y’all may be on that thread; I won’t participate because it’s crazy — but I feel the love.”

Majors revealed Deon and Roxanne Taylor offered him their production office, and Whoopi Goldberg “fed me and Meagan one day.”

Jonathan Majors added, “We weren’t hungry, but we were over there hanging out—and she breathed this light of wisdom and understanding and caring onto me and my queen.”

The actor who recently booked the first role since the trial, Martin Villeneuve’s Merciless, was sentenced to probation and to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment.

