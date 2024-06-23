Selena Gomez Blamed Her Mom For Parents' Divorce & Recalled "I Remember Just Being Angry With My Mom"

Selena Gomez and her father’s relationship was intensely scrutinized after her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, was released in 2022. In the documentary, Gomez revealed she blamed her mom, Amanda Dawn “Mandy” Gomez, for her parent’s divorce.

In the documentary, Gomez highlights her troubled family history and opens up about her rocky connection with her father, Ricardo “Rick” Gomez. The “Love On” singer’s parents divorced when she was five. The singer’s parents both remarried after their divorces, and Rick has a daughter and a stepson with his second wife, Sara.

In the documentary, Selena Gomez revealed that Rick was not in the picture much while she was growing up, and she blamed her mom for the split. In an earlier interview with Pop Sugar, Gomez noted, “I blamed my mom a lot for the divorce because I wanted a family so badly.”

Selena added, “I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that.”

The singer noted she now realizes her anger was misplaced and recalled her mom struggling to provide for her by working three jobs at once. The pop star previously told Rolling Stone that her dad did not actively participate in her life as he disapproved of her showbiz dreams. “He didn’t want to be a part of this industry life, so it was really me and my mom, our journey.”

While Selena Gomez’s dad wasn’t present early on, the two appear close now. Rick often posts sweet tributes about his daughter, and Selena is often seen on social media spending time with her half-siblings.

