It wouldn’t be a stretch to say Selena Gomez is one of the biggest stars in the world. The singer, entrepreneur, and actress has enormous influence as the third most followed person on Instagram, with 427 million followers. Considering the fervour, is it any surprise that Selena Gomez has broken numerous music records in the last decade?

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress has smashed billboard and Guinness records since her teen years, and it doesn’t look like she has any plans to slow down.

The world-famous Icon, who started as a teen star on Wizards of Waverly Place, has morphed into a great pop star who has bagged as many as 7 Guinness World Records. Here are five times the “Lose You To Love Me” singer broke records.

Gomez Smashes Billboard Chart Records With Clam Down

Recently, The Love On Singer accomplished a noteworthy feat on the Billboard charts after releasing her hit Singer on August 25, 2023. Gomez’s song Calm Down, led by African musician Rema, has dominated Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart for a while and is not inclined to give up the position.

According to Billboard, the song reportedly spent 52 weeks on the chart, making it one of only a few songs in history to retain its position for a year.

Selena Gomez Breaks Harry Styles chart record with Calm Down

Calm down broke another record previously held by Harry Styles. According to Billboard, the song claimed the record for the most weeks ever spent on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart earlier this year, spending 64 weeks at the top spot.

Prior to Gomez, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” held the title.

Selena Gomez breaks records with Spanish song De Una Vez.

In 2021, the singer broke records with her Spanish song De Una Vez, which focused on healing after heartache. This song marked Gomez’s foray into Spanish pop music and amassed 22 million views 48 hours after its release.

Selena Gomez breaks Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards record

Gomez earned her first world record in 2015 for the Most Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, won by a female music artist with three wins. The same year, she also smashed records for the Most Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, won by a female with nine wins.

Selena Gomez breaks record as most followed musician on Instagram.

Selena smashed one more record after gaining the most Instagram followers of any musician in the world. The singer ranks third on the list of the world’s most followed celebrities, with Christiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi topping the chart.

Gomez secured the top spot as the most followed singer in the world, with Ariana Grande coming in second on the list with 380 followers.

