Selena Gomez, who broke into acting with the Disney Show Wizards of Waverly Place, has been part of the industry for over two decades. The singer, actor, and entrepreneur has broken music records and garnered two Emmy award nominations for the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building.

In a 2022 interview, Gomez told a Hollywood reporter that she was almost not cast in the Hulu Series, which landed her two Emmy nominations.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2021 and introduced fans to three zany characters: Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). The show follows three strangers/neighbours who put their amateur sleuthing skills to good use after their apartment building, Arconia, becomes a crime scene.

Why Wasn’t Selena Gomez Originally Cast In The Hulu Series?

Only Murders in The Building is a hit Hulu show, with the fourth season dropping on August 27. The series has five Golden Globe Award nominations and over 25 at the Emmy Awards. The show’s popularity is owed to the undeniable chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who make a compelling detective trio.

However, according to Gomez, this hit series could have gone differently. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Selena Gomez revealed she was almost not cast in the series as the lead trio originally had three male actors.

The singer revealed she wasn’t part of the original cast when Steve Martin and Martin Short signed on to the project. She said, “My understanding is that Steve said he wouldn’t be in it unless Marty was in it. So we got Marty and that was the beginning before I was involved.”

The “Singel Soon” Actress explained, “It was actually some of the producers’ collective idea” to cast a younger female lead. Gomez recalled, “Steve said he loved the idea and thought it was really fun.”

Gomez said executive producer Dan Fogelman suggested her for the role. The “Love On” singer added, “But I couldn’t have been luckier because they called me… It happened, and I can’t picture the show with three men.”

We don’t know how the show would have looked with three male actors, but we can collectively agree that Gomez was perfect for the role.

Must Read: Captain America To Superman 2025 Confirmed Major Movie Release Dates – See Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News