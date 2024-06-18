Selena Gomez is an all-rounder! She’s a singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman. Despite adding multiple feathers to her cap, one of the most talked-about subjects in her life is her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. She once poured her heart out and left us teary-eyed after their breakup.

Jelena, as their fans called them, began dating somewhere around 2010. They were in an on-and-off relationship until May 2018. Their relationship witnessed multiple roadblocks, including multiple third persons. The list includes Sofia Richie, Zedd, The Weeknd, and Hailey Baldwin.

In 2014, Selena Gomez released her hit music video, The Heart Wants What It Wants. It is widely known that the single was about her romance with Justin Bieber. In a viral interview, the actress broke the silence about her controversial split from the Baby singer.

Selena Gomez said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, “I support him. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset, I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything bad ever happen to him. It hurts me. That’s all. I can’t help but get a little emotional because I’m happy. I’m happy that I’m in this place now I think all of this has made me better, made me stronger.”

In 2015, Selena reportedly moved on with Zedd. The duo struck chords while working together on the music video, I Want You To Know. The relationship did not last long, and they broke up later that year.

She then gave them another chance to love The Weeknd. The couple seemed to be going strong, especially after their Met Gala debut. Unfortunately, they ended their romance a month after moving together in September 2017.

Selena Gomez is currently dating Benny Blanco. The duo has hinted at marriage and kids in multiple recent statements, and fans are rooting for them.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber has been happily married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018. The lovebirds are all set to welcome their first child this year.

