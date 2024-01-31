TikTok users are in for a disappointment because songs by renowned music artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Rolling Stones, may not be available on the platform starting tomorrow. Due to payment clashes, Universal Music is pulling millions of songs from the short video giant. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, music companies are paid royalties when social media platforms use their catalogs. The licensing agreement between Universal Music Group and TikTok (owned by Chinese company ByteDance) expired on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The music giant has accused the video platform of “bullying” and “intimidation in its contract negotiations.”

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande songs will no longer be available on TikTok?

Universal Music Group, in an open letter, has now revealed pressing TikTok on three issues, “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.” The music label represents artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Rolling Stones, among others.

UGM also claims TikTok proposed paying its artists and songwriters “at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.” It is also alleged that the video giant may have 1 billion users but contributes to only 1% of the music company’s revenue.

Universal Music Group accuses TikTok of promoting AI

Just not that, the allegations claim that TikTok is allowing its platform to be “flooded with AI-generated recordings,” and “enable, promote and encourage AI music creation.”

However, Bytedance’s video platform has rubbished these allegations. “Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent,” said TikTok in an official statement.

All in all, it looks like TikTok users may no longer be able to use the music of their favorite artists. They may not be able to say “Thank u, next” because its going to be a “Cruel Summer” without our “Starboy.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Dune: Part Two: Meet Florence Pugh’s “Fierce” Princess Irulan Who Is Ready For War!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News