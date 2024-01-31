Dune: Part Two is one of the biggest releases of 2024. Part 1 received a lot of praise from the audience and critics alike. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusan, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista. Two promising Hollywood actors, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, have also joined the cast for the upcoming release. The Denis Villeneuve directorial promises to deliver another visual spectacle and an intriguing story on the big screen.

While everyone is waiting with bated breath to see how Paul and Chani seek revenge against those who harmed his family, there is a curiosity about Florence’s character. So far, the makers have kept Florence’s character a mystery. But in a new video, we see a glimpse of Pugh’s character in action. Also, actors Timothée and Florence are all praises for each other. It’s a reunion for the Little Women co-stars with Dune: Part 2.

Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan is the daughter of the Emperor. In a scene where she is advised to send the assassins to kill the enemy, the Princess answers, “Profits get stronger when they die. Let the conflict turn into war. You then bring peace.” Princess Irulan is prepared to fight anything that comes their kingdom’s way. The Princess takes a smarter way to deal with the conflict that Paul and others have unleashed on them. In the scene, Paul yells “silence” which scares the Princess. Is there going to be a showdown between them? We can’t wait to see what the makers have in store for us!

In the video, Chalamet reveals that Pugh is amazing in the movie. The Wonka actor adds that Florence brought steeliness and fierceness (to the character). On the other hand, Florence reveals that she loves working with Timmy, and seeing him hold the set was an epic experience.

Watch Dune: Part 2 Video Giving a Glimpse of Princess Irulan

Dune: Part 2 is based on Frank Herbert’s bestseller, Dune. Denis co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts, adapted from Herbert’s novel. The team of producers includes Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning music composer has composed the music for the film set to release on March 1, 2024.

Are you excited to watch Dune: Part 2 and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section below.

