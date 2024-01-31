January is almost over, and for all the cinegoers, we have created a list of February 2024’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Films. The first month started with just a handful of releases, and hardly any succeeded in leaving the audience in awe. But the new month brings hope that the audience will experience engaging stories on the big screen.

Check Out the List of February 2024’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Films

Argylle

Matthew Vaughn’s twisted mind has come up with a peculiar spy thriller where an author named Elly Conway writes a story about Agent Argylle in her book, only to discover the events coming true. Thanks to the book, Elly comes under the radar of real-life spies, who expect her to write a new chapter, possibly in their favor. The film has a stellar cast, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, and others. The film is set to release in theatres on February 2, 2024.

Lisa Frankenstein

Brace yourself for the wicked love story of a teenage girl who has a crush on the corpse of a guy from the Victorian era. Set in 1989, a lightning bolt strikes the boy’s statue, and he comes to life, but not as Lisa had expected. While there’s obvious romance blooming between the two, we see Lisa and the guy committing some horrific crimes that make them a perfect duo together. Lisa Frankenstein is directed by Zelda Williams, and the story is penned by Diablo Cody. The film stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, and Liza Soberano. Don’t miss out on this horror comedy in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Madame Web

Based on Marvel Comics of the same name, Dakota Johnson brings the character Cassandra Webb live for the fans on the big screen. Webb’s psychic powers help her see what events will unfold while also protecting three young women with powerful futures. Cassandra has to confront her past and find ways to defeat the cryptic enemy attempting to harm them. It’s an SJ Clarkson direction with a screenplay penned by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, and Clarkson. Madame Web hits the big screen on February 14, 2024. The superhero film is one of February 2024’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Films.

Bob Marley: One Love

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bob Marley fans worldwide will see his inspiring story come to life on the big screen. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir will portray the Jamaican singer and songwriter. Also starring Daniel Melville Jr, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, and others, Bob Marley: One Love is slated to release on the big screen on February 14, 2024.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie the Pooh is returning to give us all the nightmares with the deadly acts that might again stress out the horror movie genre fans. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield again intends to ruin everyone’s childhood by making Pooh a bloodthirsty character. The plot is under wraps and the trailer isn’t out yet. The mystery is definitely making the audiences curious about what the story will be. The new cast includes Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Olivia as Winnie-the-Pooh, Eddy MacKenzie as Pigler, Lewis Santer as Tigger, and others. As per the reports, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 14, 2024.

Land of Bad

Willaim Eubank’s action thriller is about a USAF drone pilot who is shouldered with the responsibility of supporting air support to the US Army Delta team during a war in the Philippines. However, an unexpected threat causes the mission to go haywire. The film stars Russell Crowe as Reaper, the drone pilot, Liam Hemsworth as Kinney, Luke Hemsworth as Sergeant Abel, and Milo Ventimiglia as Captain Sugar. Land of Bad will release in theatres on February 16, 2024.

Bleeding Love

It’s a tragic story of a father who has to take his estranged daughter to a rehabilitation center after she overdoses on drugs. He’s living with guilt as he believes he’s the cause of his daughter’s suffering. We see how the tragedy intensifies and complicates their equation further—directed by Emma Westenberg, the film stars real-life father-daughter duo Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor. The cast also includes Kim Zimmer, Devyn McDowell, Sasha Alexander, Jake Weary, and Vera Bulder. Bleeding Love will hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

Drive-Away Dolls

When two girls decide to take an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee after they’re burned out due to the absence of love and excitement, their story takes an unexpected turn. During the road trip, a car exchange issue entangles them with a group of criminals. Witness their lives take a dramatic and thrilling turns. Directed by Ethan Coen, the comedy road thriller stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Bill Camp, and Joey Slotnick. Catch up with Drive-Away Dolls on the big screen on February 23, 2024.

Ordinary Angels

A hairdresser named Sharon Stevens feels compelled to help a widower named Ed Schmitt and his two daughters. She truly believes she must help the family in need, no matter what. In 1994, true events in Louisville, Kentucky inspired the story. Directed by Jon Gunn, Ordinary Angels stars Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, and Amy Acker. The film will release in theatres on February 23, 2024.

