With Marvel’s dwindling situation at the box office and overall content-wise, all eyes are on Deadpool 3 now. Ryan Reynolds has proved to be commercially successful in the previous two films, and this time, Hugh Jackman is also returning as Wolverine, hence double the excitement. Others also believe this film could be the saving grace for Marvel, for example Henry Cavill’s Argylle director, Matthew Vaughn.

For the unversed, Vaughn directed the X-Men: First Class movie in 2010, which had a cameo of Hugh as the clawed Mutant. In 2014, he was one of the writers on X-Men: Days of the Future Past, which had the full-length role of Wolverine. The director seems to be really excited about watching Wade and Logan’s banter on screen. Keep scrolling for more.

Matthew Vaughn is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Argylle, which Henry Cavill leads. As per Deadline, he appeared on BroBible’s Post-Credit podcast and shared his thoughts on Deadpool 3’s impact on the MCU. The filmmaker revealed being a fan of the X-Men and wants the movies to be as good as they should be. He said, “The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable.”

Matthew Vaughn also hopes that Deadpool 3 will be a success and bring back Marvel’s lost glory in the past few years.

He added, “That’s going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them, and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe.”

On the work front, Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa is one of the most-anticipated movies in February 2024. It will be released in the US on February 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the first synopsis of the Marvel movie has heightened everyone’s excitement as it reportedly read, That f*cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!? Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles, directed by Shawn Levy, will be in the theatres on July 26, 2024.

