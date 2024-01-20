Deadpool 3 filming is in full swing; Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s pictures from the set have gone viral again, confirming the rumors about multiple variants in the upcoming Marvel movie. There have been several rumors around the film, and the lead actors, in their unique way, asked the people to stop sharing leaked footage or images from the film’s set, but to no avail. Scroll below for more.

It is one of the most anticipated films in 2024, mainly because of Hugh’s return as the clawed mutant and his official entry into the MCU. Previously, pictures of X-Men characters Sabertooth and Toad went viral on social media, and they are alleged to be in the upcoming movie. Director Shawn Levy is helming it. In the recent photographs, Ryan is seen in a new look that piqued everyone’s interest.

The photographs from the Deadpool 3 set have gone viral on the social media platform X. In one of the pictures, Ryan Reynolds is seen sporting long hair and a half knot. As per Daily Mail’s report, he is playing a younger version of Wade Wilson in that look. He wore his red and black superhero costume in the pictures. The viral photographs show the alleged young self face-to-face with an older and different Deadpool version. A stunt double played it, and their bald face was covered in prosthetic wrinkles and scars.

The report further added that in between shots, Ryan Reynolds wrapped himself up in a warm blue coat to fight the freezing weather in the south of England. In one of the photos, the Deadpool 3 star is seen with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in his yellow costume. There is also the Dogpool in one of the photographs where all four can be seen together.

Upscaled. We never have to worry about blurry set photos again. Thanks to AI 😅 pic.twitter.com/eBPvSudUFb — LeesCosplays (@LeesCosplays) January 19, 2024

Pumped-up netizens pour their thoughts on the latest Deadpool 3 leaks on X as one wrote, “Ohh, this definitely the multiverse. YES!”

Another with similar thoughts said, “That’s a different costume. Seems like he’s a DP from an alternate universe.”

One person who was optimistic about the film said, “They will give us a good show. Never doubt.”

Another referred to Ryan‘s long hair look with another mutant and wrote, “Omega red.”

One quipped, “By the time this movie comes out, we will have seen everything BTS…”

For the unversed, Omega Red appeared in Deadpool 2, but the villain’s cameo was largely cut from the movie. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is expected to hit the theatres on 26th July 2024.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Christopher Nolan Called His ‘Inception’ Star Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Extremely Demanding’: “We Spent Months… Re-Writing The Script”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News