The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us many iconic moments with its brilliant crossovers. Their Avengers: Endgame created history by assembling so many actors in a movie. Marvel continued its feat in its films, including Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange 2 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans were excited to see Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, and some reports claimed that they spotted Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the sequel.

The film came out last year and proved to be a disappointment story-wise. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi and cameos by John Krasinski, Hayley Atwell, Lashana Lynch, Sir Patrick, and more. Elizabeth Olsen stole the show with her performance as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. It was a big deal for Marvel fans as it featured the X-Men character Professor X after Disney acquired the rights to Marvel characters under the Fox studios.

Fans were excited about the deal as it meant that Wolverine, Jean Grey, and other X-Men characters could officially appear in the MCU. When the studio released a poster of Doctor Strange 2, some fans claimed they saw Deadpool’s face in it. Before the film’s premiere, Ryan Reynolds tried to clarify the rumor, but fans had a hard time believing it after what Andrew Garfield did before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds said, “I’m promising. I’m not in the movie.” However, Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com that they had plans to include Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the sequel.

Waldron said, “Yeah, we talked about it. I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like … It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course, we talked about it.”

Honestly, the Illuminati group was a big disappointment, and fans might have been glad that Deadpool did not make an appearance in Doctor Strange 2. Besides Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, rumors were claiming Tom Cruise would have a cameo role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was reported that he would appear as an Iron Man variant. For the unversed, Tom was considered for the role of Tony Stark, which eventually went to Robert Downey Jr. The film earned $955.7 million at the box office worldwide.

Deadpool will finally make his official MCU debut with Deadpool 3. The movie will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and Shawn Levy is directing it. The film is expected to release in July 2024.

You can watch Doctor Strange 2, a.k .a. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on Disney+.

