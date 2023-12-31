Johnny Depp is known for playing quirky characters, and he even makes them iconic, be it his Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Edward Scissorhands, or Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In the 2000s, Depp was at the peak of his career, and the makers did not hesitate to pay millions to get him for a role, especially if it was a fantasy film, even for a few minutes. This leads us to the time when he took home a staggering amount for his role in Alice in Wonderland.

Johnny Depp is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and that is for a reason! He is a versatile actor and brings a lot of charm to every role he appears in. But things took an ugly turn when he was accused of domestic abuse by his former wife, Amber Heard. Disney allegedly fired him from the role of Captain Sparrow. He also lost the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp has a fantastic relationship with director Tim Burton, and the duo has given us some spectacular movies, including Alice in Wonderland. Mia Wasikowska headlined the fantasy adventure film as Alice. Helena Bonham Carter played the Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as the White Queen. Depp was a perfect fit in the role of Mad Hatter and was there for about seven minutes in the one-hour forty-eight-minute movie.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Johnny Depp was paid a staggering 50 million pounds for playing Mad Hatter in Tim Burton‘s Alice in Borderland. It is about 68 million US dollars. He made around over $9 million per minute. This is indeed one of the highest payouts for such a short screen time in Hollywood.

In 2016, Johnny Depp reprised his role in the sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass, and in that same year, the A-lister topped Forbes list of Hollywood’s Most Overpaid Actors in 2016. He topped the list in 2015 as well as per Parade.

On the professional front, Johnny Depp made his comeback with period drama Jeanne du Barry after winning the defamation case against Heard. The film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year and received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

A few days back, a movie poster went viral on Facebook. It was an alleged official announcement for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. It claimed that the film was titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair and will be released in 2025. Much to everyone’s disappointment, it was a hoax.

