The future of Pirates Of The Caribbean is still very blurred. Earlier, a spin-off starring Margot Robbie in the lead was in the plans. But it was later shelved for reasons unknown. Johnny Depp has no intentions to return to his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow either. But the script was finalized by Disney a few months back. Scroll below for all the details we know!

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 has been in the news over the last few days over a viral poster surfacing on the internet. The fake poster announced Johnny’s return along with Geoffrey Rush (Hector Barbossa) in 2025. Fans were heartbroken to learn the reports were fake.

Disney was planning two Pirates Of The Caribbean films in 2020?

The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin revealed that Disney was planning two Pirates of The Caribbean films in 2020. One was the spin-off starring Margot Robbie, and the other was the fifth installment in the franchise.

Disney has sealed Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 script?

Ted Elliott, who wrote the first four films starring Johnny Depp, collaborated with Craig Mazin on an idea for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. Talking about the same, Craig told Los Angeles Times, “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re (Disney) buying it, it’s too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Well, the Hollywood strike is over, but so far, there has been no update on the upcoming Pirates movie. Previously, producer Jerry Bruckheimer had confirmed that there is no clarity on a film with Johnny Depp.

However, Jerry clarified that the film with Margot Robbie has not been completely shelved. But the studio was prioritizing the script shared by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

Did Johnny Depp quit Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

There have been several rumors about Johnny’s exit from the POTC franchise. During the defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2020, Johnny had confirmed that he would not return for another film, even if he’s offered a whopping $301 million. He was upset with Disney for cutting ties after the domestic abuse allegations because they wanted to be in the safe zone.

Several other rumors claim Disney was tired of Depp’s unprofessional behavior on Pirates Of The Caribbean sets. He would allegedly halt the shoot for hours by turning up late, in a drunken state. There is no confirmation of these reports.

Johnny Depp witnessed major professional and financial losses after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. He was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 and several other projects.

What is Johnny Depp upto these days?

After suffering losses for almost six years, Johnny has been trying to revive his career since his win in the $50 million defamation suit.

He has been entertaining fans with his musical talents as he toured alongside Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen for their band, Hollywood Vampires.

On the acting front, Depp was last seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry.

