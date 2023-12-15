Johnny Depp has entertained us with a variety of roles in his career. But we’re guilty of confessing that Captain Jack Sparrow will always remain our favorite. Is Disney finally reviving Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Scroll below as a viral poster has created a lot of curiosity.

It was earlier reported that Disney had offered Johnny a whopping salary of $301 million to return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. An apology letter was attached to it, sent shortly after he won the defamation case against Amber Heard over domestic violence allegations. The studios later broke silence and claimed the reports were “made up.”

Johnny Depp returns for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

A new movie poster that seems to be an official announcement for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is going viral on Facebook. The creative features Johnny Depp in his iconic avatar of Jack Sparrow. He seems to be furious this time around, with flames burning behind in the backdrop.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 titled “Demons Of The Corsair”?

The upcoming installment of Johnny Depp’s film is visibly titled Pirates Of The Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair. As per the poster, the movie also marks the return of Geoffrey Rush to his popular character, Hector Barbossa. Disney has reportedly slated the new fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film for 2025 release.

But if one looks closely, the title looks fan-made, especially because of the immature effort on ‘Demons of the Corsair’ font.

The caption on the post reads, “Get ready for an epic maritime journey as Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush return in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair.” Brace yourselves for heart-stopping action, treacherous waters, and supernatural encounters with long-lost acquaintances, all masterfully directed by Gore Verbinski. Set sail for adventure in 2025 – a swashbuckling experience awaits, courtesy of Disney’s magic and the legendary duo at the helm.”

The post has gone viral on social media with over 10K likes and 800 comments. Well, Johnny Depp fans would have surely skipped a heartbeat. But it’s sad that the news is untrue.

When Johnny Depp declared he wouldn’t return for Pirates Of The Caribbean

Previously, during the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp had confirmed that he would not return to Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. It is because Disney had allegedly ditched him when they noticed the first sign of trouble.

Other reports claimed the studios had decided not to work with Depp after his extremely unprofessional behavior during the fifth installment. He would allegedly reach late on sets, in a drunken state that would halt the shoot for hours.

A Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off was also planned with Margot Robbie in the lead, but unfortunately, it couldn’t witness the light of the day.

