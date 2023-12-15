It’s a rare scenario that Selena Gomez is publicly talking about her love life. She confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco earlier this month. Unfortunately, fans weren’t the happiest about their pairing. But she wasn’t scared to clap back at trolls. Scroll below to know how mother Mandy Teefey and her family feel about her latest relationship!

Controversy began when fans pulled out an old interview of Benny allegedly taking a dig at Selena. What further left fans furious was his words of praise for her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The music producer collaborated with the Canadian singer for “Lonely,” and clearly, he picked his side.

Selena Gomez couldn’t wait to reveal she was dating Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez has been publicly declaring that she’s in the happiest phase of her life. In fact, she made comparisons with Justin Bieber and her other ex-boyfriends when she claimed Benny Blanco is better than her past relationships. A latest report by US Weekly now claims the Rare Beauty owner couldn’t wait to make her romance official!

A source close to the development reveals, “Selena Gomez hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love, and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

How Selena’s family feels about her romance with Benny

It seems momma Mandy Teefey and the rest of her family have given their seal of approval. The report adds, “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship, and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

We’re happy for Selena Gomez!

Who is Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend?

Benny Blanco is a music producer who’s behind many successful tracks like I Can’t Get Enough, Happier, Obsessed, and Adore, among others.

He has collaborated on multiple songs with Selena in the past. Their professional association began with two Revival songs in 2015 – Same Old Love and Kill ‘Em With Kindness. They reunited again in 2019 for I Can’t Get Enough. Tainy and J Balvin also joined hands for the chartbuster songs.

Selena revealed a fun track, Single Soon, this year in August. Fans were surprised to learn that Benny Blanco had also produced her latest single. They have been dating since six months now and are clearly stronger than ever.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Have Been Dating Since 6 Months – Here’s Their Full Relationship Timeline!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News