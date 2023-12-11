Selena Gomez has confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco and is currently in the happiest phase of her life. At least, that’s what she has claimed in some of the latest Instagram comments. She’s out there about her current love life. But did you know? She would often get pissed when linked with Justin Bieber and clap back at fans! Scroll below for a blast from the past.

For the unversed, Selena sparked dating rumors when she sported the ‘B’ ring on her engagement finger. She even shared a close-up view on her Instagram stories. Shortly after, fans slammed her for dating Benny, who threw shade at her a few years ago. Sel confirmed the romance as she clapped back, saying he is better than all of her exes. Fans believed her comment was a dig at Justin Bieber.

Selena wasn’t comfortable addressing Justin Bieber romance?

Today, Selena Gomez may be comfortable publicly addressing her relationship with Benny Blanco. But that was far from the case with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. If one recalls, the Only Murders In The Building star had also addressed her past romance in her documentary, My Mind And Me. She was unhappy with people who only focused on her controversial relationship instead of discussing her work.

Back in 2016, Selena shared a video of herself lip-syncing to Lil Wayne‘s Single. Fans were convinced that she was hinting at her rumored split with Justin Bieber. But she shut down the rumors in one of her Instagram comments. “That’s a joke. I was singing back to Lil Wayne. My life isn’t about my ex,” wrote the Rare singer.

The controversy left Selena Gomez frustrated. She added in another comment, “I want to delete my Instagram. There’s no drama. Everyone else creates drama. Including this post.”

All we know about Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco romance

But it is lovely to see Selena Gomez accept and embrace her relationship with Benny Blanco. The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown. Fans last saw them together on her 31st birthday bash.

Back in 2018, music producer Benny had allegedly called Selena a “cookie-cutter pop artist.” He was promoting his new track with Justin Bieber and had praised the “Lonely” singer. His old remarks have resurfaced on the internet, and Selenators aren’t the happiest!

However, that does not bother Selena, who has been defending her lover on Instagram. In one of her comments, Gomez also suggested one of her followers stay out of her life if they couldn’t be happy for her!

