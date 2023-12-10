Selena Gomez is one of the most successful pop artists of the current generation and has also earned much appreciation in acting. Selena has been nominated for the Grammys and has several other awards for her vocal talents. However, the singer once feared that her music industry career was over. Keep scrolling to know about it in detail.

Selena had this fear at the time of releasing her album Rare after a gap of four years. The Only Murders in the Building star released her new song Single Soon earlier this year, leaving her fans elated. Besides thriving in her music career, the pop star is also doing fantastic as a businesswoman, as her Rare Beauty line has been running successfully.

Selena Gomez once, in an interview with Dazed, revealed how she was afraid that her career would be over forever and that she wouldn’t be relevant anymore. Her Rare came out after 2015’s Revival. Selena told the media outlet, “That no one would like it, and my career as a singer would be over. I genuinely thought that. I worked so, so hard on this album. It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here?”

Selena Gomez also said she would have questioned everything as she doubted herself. One cannot blame the Calm Down crooner for harboring such thoughts as it is something there in the entertainment industry.

Luckily for Selena Gomez, Rare studio album received many positive reviews; some even called it her best album.

In 2023, Selena Gomez once again proved her worth as an artist after bagging an MTV Video Music Award along with Rema for their song Calm Down. It was their first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs.

On the personal front, Selena Gomez has also been making news for her alleged affair with music producer Benny Blanco. She confirmed the dating rumors via Pop Faction’s page a few days back. She even defended her love for Blanco when the netizens criticized her for her choice. For the unversed, Blanco once called Gomez a cookie-cutter artist and praised Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez also shared a picture of her with a mystery man, seemingly Benny Blanco, on her Instagram Story. She even flaunted a ring with the alphabet B, further fuelling the dating rumors.

