Julia Roberts is one of the most renowned Hollywood actresses, with many critically and commercially successful films to her credit. Making a name for herself with cult-classic films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Woman, and Notting Hill, the actress went on to create her legacy in Hollywood, carving a unique niche as she became every director’s top choice for rom-coms. At present, she’s revered as one of the most accomplished actresses, and her recent film, Leave the World Behind, has once again cemented her position as an A-lister, proving she will always be an icon, a legend, and the moment.

Despite winning many accolades in her celebrated career, did you know Julia Roberts is also controversy’s favorite child? The actress has had a bad reputation for not getting along with her co-stars. In fact, during the shooting of one of her films, her behavior turned ugly to the point where she was referred to as ‘Tinkerhell’ in contrast to the character ‘Tinkerbell’ that she was playing in the film.

Julia Roberts is an actress who tasted success at a very young age. At the mere age of 23, she was already a Hollywood superstar while most people her age were finishing college. However, the biggest setback for Roberts came with the 1991 film Hook, which also featured big names like Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, and Maggie Smith. Not only did the film failed to impress the critics, but it also earned Julia a bad reputation among her peers.

When Julia began filming for Hook, she was going through a tough breakup. The actress had just called off her engagement with Kiefer Sutherland, whom she met on the set of Flatliners. Reportedly, Sutherland was cheating on her with an exotic dancer, which resulted in the Pretty Woman actress battling mental health issues. The two broke up just before their wedding, and Roberts continued to work despite the emotional turmoil of going through a bad breakup.

Hook, despite having all the ingredients to make a perfect movie, failed to get recognition. Although it was a commercial success, its $300.9 million box office collection was significantly lower than expected.

The movie was a modernization of the children’s classic novel Peter Pan, in which Dustin Hoffman played Captain Hook, Robin Williams starred as Peter Pan, and Julia Roberts was seen as Tinkerbell. Due to the actress’s alleged ‘insufferable’ attitude on the sets, the crew often termed her ‘Tinkerhell’, drawing a parallel to her character ‘Tinkerbell’.

However, director Steven Spielberg later defended Julia Roberts’s behavior on the sets of Hook, saying she was going through a very tough time. “It was simply bad timing for all of us that she happened to start on Hook at that low point,” he said.

Julia and Sutherland’s high-profile relationship was once the talk of the town. According to People, the Notting Hill star broke off the engagement three days before the wedding. On the day the ceremony was supposed to take place, she was seen moving out of her ex-fiance’s Beverly Hills home.

Julia Roberts is currently married to cinematographer Danny Moder whom she met on the set of ‘The Mexican’ in 2000. The couple, who has been married for over two decades, share three children — son Henry and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus

