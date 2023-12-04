Matthew Perry, most popularly known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the NBC sitcom Friends, embarked on his heavenly abode on October 28, leaving fans grieving who still find it heartbreaking to come to terms with the unfathomable loss. While fans across the world continue to pay rich tribute to the iconic actor, his ex-girlfriend and Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has finally broken her silence on the same in a recent interview.

For the uninitiated, Roberts guest starred in a small role in Friends as Susie Moss. She was featured as Chandler’s love interest from school in the episode titled The One After the Super Bowl in Season 2 of the ten-part comedy series.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Julia Roberts opened up about Matthew Perry’s death for the first time and called it heartbreaking. “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that you know, it just helps all of us to appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can,” she said, before adding, “They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of one-off character, and it was a really fun time. So, all good thoughts and feelings.”

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts came into contact with each other during her guest appearance in Friends, which eventually led to a whirlwind romance between the two superstars, with the handsome actor taking the first step and sending her three dozen roses. After hundreds of faxes and a first date at his house later, the two found themselves smitten with each other. During what has been termed Perry’s first high-profile relationship, the actor also visited her family. The la-la-land romance, however, only lasted for six months, and it did not have a happy ending, as chronicled by Matthew in his memoir.

In his book, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ Perry wrote that his romance with Julia came to an end due to his struggles, which primarily stemmed from his alcohol addiction. The actor also added that he felt the Pretty Woman actress was ‘too much’ for him, and she would eventually end up leaving him.

“Dating Julia Roberts was too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,” the 17 Again actor wrote in his memoir.

Meanwhile, last month, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), and Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) had taken to their respective social media accounts to bid him a humble goodbye.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Smith Once Turned To Tom Cruise For Advice On His ‘I Am Legend’ That Made Over $500 Million At The Box Office: “He Did More Work On It Than I Did”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News