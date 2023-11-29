Matthew Perry passed away on 28 October 2023. He was found dead in the jacuzzi of his LA home. His unfortunate death has left a void in our hearts. While his family is still coping, stepfather Keith Morrison has broken his silence and has a powerful message for his fans. Scroll below for all the details.

The one thing that Matthew was very adamant about was that his Friends role shouldn’t be the first thing that people remember him for. Instead, he wanted to be known for helping people, specifically those suffering from the disease of addiction.

Keith Morrison’s tweet on Matthew Perry

After his death, Matthew Perry’s family announced a foundation in his memory. Its mission, as per the official website, is, “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

Stepfather Keith Morrison took to Twitter and broke his silence on Matthew Perry’s unfortunate death with a strong message. He wrote, “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://matthewperryfoundation.org”

Fans were proud of Keith and even called him the “best stepdad.”

A user wrote, “World’s best stepdad”

Another commented, “We love you…we loved Matt…can’t think of a better cause. May God wrap his arms around your family this Holiday season.”

“Absolutely Keith. I am such an admirer of you and Matthew. I am so very sorry,” wrote another.

A comment read, “While the world’s mourns the loss of Matthew, we understand that your pain is much greater. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. He will never be forgotten.”

About Matthew Perry’s Addiction Struggles

Matthew Perry had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction almost throughout his life. At the age of 49, he suffered a colon burst due to excessive use of drugs. He was hospitalized for as long as 5 months and was even in coma for two long weeks.

He shared a lot about his addiction struggles in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In one of the excerpts, he even spoke about proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, under the influence of illegal substances.

Perry wanted to help people suffering from the disease of addiction. As fans, we can make our contribution to his foundation to help those in need!

