Kylie Jenner is a mother, model, socialite, TV personality, and a successful businesswoman. All at the age of twenty-six. Jenner engaged in a candid conversation with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. The duo spoke on topics ranging from pregnancy to family, kids, and friends. Here are five highlights from the interview which have been creating a buzz.

Kylie is the youngest among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and is allegedly the favorite one of momma Kris Jenner. The media personality had been making news for her romance with Timothee Chalamet. They have been setting couple goals with their fashionable outings, even though they have not yet graced any red carpet together as a couple. Kylie is known for her docile and humble nature among the five famous sisters. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Kylie Jenner while speaking to Jennifer Lawrence for the Interview magazine’s interview Kylie, addressed her reconciliation with Jordyn Woods as well. For the unversed, Kylie and Jordyn had a fallout after the latter got involved in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Tristan Thompson. She also shared how her mother, Kris, had little faith in her when she started with Kylie Cosmetics.

Here are five significant things Kylie Jenner mentioned in her candid conversation with Jennifer Lawrence:

1. Plastic Surgeries

The Kardashian-Jenners have often been accused of going under the knife, including Kylie Jenner. Kylie once again rubbed the rumors about her turning to cosmetic surgery. She did admit to getting lip fillers and explained how one can enhance the look using makeup. Jennifer Lawrence joined in and agreed to the young entrepreneur. Kylie said, “I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?'”

2. Security for her Kids

Kylie Jenner has two kids with her former boyfriend, Travis Scott, Stormi and Aire. There is no doubt that she has a high-profile life thanks to her immense popularity. The paparazzi can sometimes go overboard, which might adversely affect the children. So, to ensure Stormi and Aire are safe and protect them from the impact of fame, Kylie has two security guards on rotation for them. She also mentioned her eldest has a good relationship with the team. Kylie also instructed the team not to make things serious for the children.

3. Kris Jenner Doubted Kylie

Kris Jenner might favor Kylie over her other daughters, but she had doubts when Kylie ventured into business. Kylie has the cosmetic line Kylie Cosmetics. Her Kylie Lip Kit is one of the popular makeup products of the line. Recalling the time the media personality said that Kris thought her youngest would remain stuck with lip kits in her garage for the rest of her life. The makeup line was launched in 2015, and as per reports, it has made at least $900 million since then. She also started her clothing line, Khy, this year.

4. Kylie to her kids about her profession

Kids sometimes get curious about what their parents do for a living. While Aire is too young, Stormie is inquisitive, and Kylie reveals that she likes to put on her red lipstick occasionally. The mention of this did thrill JLaw. The Oscar-winning actress asked Jenner what she tells her children about her livelihood. Kylie answers, “Mommy makes makeup.”

5. Kylie and Jordyn

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner fell apart after Woods was allegedly spotted kissing Khloe’s partner, Tristan Thompson. Earlier this year, Jordyn and Kylie were spotted together, sparking reconciliation rumors. Addressing their friendship and everything that happened, Kylie told Jennifer Lawrence, “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don’t want to hide anymore.”

Kylie Jenner also spoke about the horrors of the paps being called names and her relationship with her sisters.

For more such updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Maker Taika Waititi Admits To Doing The MCU Films For Money!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News