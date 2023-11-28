After many delays, Aquaman 2 is finally slated for a theatrical release on 20th December 2023. Titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the sequel stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Amber Heard, among others. Box Office projections are out, and things don’t look very favorable. Scroll below for all the details!

Considered among the most successful works of DCEU, Jason Momoa led film has been a victim of online negativity. The inclusion of Amber Heard hasn’t gone very well with Johnny Depp fans, who’ve signed petitions demanding her removal after the loss in defamation trial. The film has also landed in controversy over alleged role reduction and reshoots, which reportedly surged its budget by a massive amount.

The original Aquaman earned a whopping $67.87 million in its opening weekend in the domestic markets. Given the love and popularity amassed by this James Wan directorial, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom should have ideally witnessed the “onwards and upwards” scenario. However, that’s not the case, as the sequel will instead suffer a considerable decline in collections.

As per Box Office Pro, Aquaman 2 box office projections suggest opening weekend would land somewhere between $32-42 million domestically. This is a decline of 52-38 percent, which is highly disappointing. Will the movie witness a change in scenario with highly favorable word of mouth post-release? Only time will tell.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom reportedly witnessed many changes in its storyline. Unlike the original, this will narrate a tale of brotherhood. Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will lead the film, while Amber Heard’s role still remains under the wraps. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman will be seen in pivotal roles.

Fans have been furious as Amber Heard’s Mera has been missing from Aquaman 2 promos. In the recently released trailer, viewers hoped for at least a glimpse, but it seems the makers are taking all necessary steps to avoid stirring the pot. Even if that includes reducing the leading actress from her key role and omitting her scenes from promotional videos!

Recently, James Wan was asked if he would take the franchise forward, and he didn’t deny it. The director said he would be happy to create Aquaman 3 if he’s given the creative freedom, like in the previous two installments.

However, strong reports suggest Jason Momoa is moving on from his role of Arthur Curry to play Lobo in the DC universe.

