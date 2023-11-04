After the massive success of Aquaman, the sequel has been in the talks for a long time. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer has faced a lot of backlash and hurdles during the second film due to Amber’s defamation case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now, in a recent interview, the director, James Wan, has talked about the negativity surrounding the movie. Scroll ahead to read!

After the first trailer dropped, people sort of knew what to expect from Aquaman’s sequel. Even though a lot of people were curious about not seeing Amber in the trailer, the actress has not been replaced in the movie. However, the film might see a dip in box office due to all the negative speculations.

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan opened up about how the process has been and shared how he had been handling all the negativity. The Aquaman 2 filmmaker said, “I’ve been on this movie for four years now, and I’m so happy for it to come out. In many ways I think it’s even more fun than the first one. But it’s been a long, exhausting process. It is definitely the noisiest movie I’ve ever worked on.”

There were even reports of adjusting the script amid major reshoots, and talking about that, James Wan compared it to “living in a house that’s being renovated.” While sharing how people have been reacting to the first trailer and how he progressed in the process, the director revealed, “That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from this experience. To filter out the negativity and focus on the film. Because that’s what will live on — in 20 years, no one will remember the noise. Only the movie.”

Is Aquaman 3 also in the talks? Well, we don’t know about that, and neither Wan knows, as he is now only focused on Aquaman 2. Sharing how he felt seeing the netizens’ reactions, James said he was “So happy that people are reacting to the film itself rather than the noise around it.”

For the unversed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, will hit the theatres this December. How it turns out at the box office is just a matter of time now!

