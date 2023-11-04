Matthew Perry has been laid to rest six days after his unfortunate demise. The funeral took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. It was attended by his parents, John Benett Perry, Suzanne, and stepfather Keith Morrison, along with other family members and close friends. Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, and other co-stars were also in attendance and couldn’t hold back their tears. Scroll below for all the details!

There were about 20 people in attendance as Matthew bid his final goodbye. He was buried less than a mile away from Warner Brothers studio, where Friends was filmed for ten seasons. The cemetery has been a resting place for many Hollywood stars in the past, including Michael Jackson, Anne Heche, Carrie Fisher, and Bette Davis.

As per the latest report by DailyMail, Jennifer Aniston was the first to reach the venue. A source close to the development revealed, “Ms Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself. This is a high-profile gathering.”

The service ended with a tribute song, a rendition of Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up and attendees broke down with the lyrics, “No fight left or so it seems, I am a man whose dreams have all deserted, I’ve changed my face, I’ve changed my name, But no one wants you when you lose.” Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Friends co-star, along with other mourners, were seen consoling each other. Many hid their eyes behind their dark sunglasses.

The report added, “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

Matthew Perry will be remembered for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, along with his contribution to making the world a better place. A foundation has also been launched in his memory to continue his legacy and wish to help those struggling with the “disease of addiction.”

Friends co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman had previously issued a statement on behalf of the Friends family. They described the unfortunate incident as “truly the one where our hearts are broken.”

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Friends co-stars also released a joint statement. They said they were “devastated” to have lost their brother. Maggie Wheeler, aka Janice, also shared a heartfelt tribute on her official Instagram handle.

